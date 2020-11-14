Watch: PM Modi pays respect to fallen soldiers in Jaisalmer

Global  
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath and paid tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

He also shared sweets with jawans.

PM Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector.

Prime Minister praised soldiers for their selfless efforts and boosted their morale.


