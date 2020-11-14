Watch: PM Modi pays respect to fallen soldiers in Jaisalmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. While addressing the soldiers, PM said that if anyone cast evil eye on India, our Indian Army will retaliate befittingly. "If anyone casts an evil eye on us, our soldiers will retaliate befittingly. This establishes the credibility of Indian Army in the world. Today, country's Army is engaged in military exercises with other big countries. We are engaged in strategic partnerships to fight against terrorism. Indian Armed Forces have shown that they can strike on terrorist havens anywhere, anytime," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Longewala post in Jaisalmer on Diwali, praised armed forces and highlighted the active participation of Air Force and Navy in rescuing stranded people in other countries amid COVID. "While the Indian Armed Forces are capable of dealing with the enemies, they're at the forefront to help people during disasters. The role played by Air Force and Navy in rescuing people who were stranded in other countries due to COVID is praiseworthy," said PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride on a tank in Longewala, Jaisalmer on November 14. He arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. Prime Minister praised soldiers for their selfless efforts and boosted their morale.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat celebrated Diwali with soldier deployed in Harsil valley. He shared tea and sweets with the soldiers. CM Rawat motivated the soldiers to continue to perform their duty with valour.
As the country is celebrating Diwali today, markets wore a deserted look in Patna and Kottayam. People are avoiding marketplaces due to the COVID fear. Shopkeepers complained of dip in business during the festive season too. One of the shopkeepers said, "The sales have been reduced to 30-40% as people are not stepping out due to the COVID fear."