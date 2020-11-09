Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:16s - Published
War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre

War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre

Conflict in Tigray has killed hundreds, sent refugees flooding into Sudan, and raised fears it may draw in Eritrea.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amnesty International Amnesty International London-based international human rights organization

Scores killed in massacre amid intense conflict in Ethiopia

 Amnesty International said it can confirm likely hundreds of people were killed in Ethiopia's semi-autonomous region of Tigray.
CBS News
Saudi Arabia accused of using golf tournament to 'sportswash' its human rights record [Video]

Saudi Arabia accused of using golf tournament to 'sportswash' its human rights record

Amnesty International said Saudi Arabia's hosting of a golf tournament was 'pure hypocrisy' given its alleged human rights abuses. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:24Published

Ethiopia Tigray crisis: PM Abiy Ahmed accuses Tigrayan troops of massacre

 Amnesty International also says "probably hundreds" have been hacked to death in northern Ethiopia.
BBC News

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: 'Civilians massacred', says Amnesty International

 "Scores and probably hundreds" were hacked to death on Monday in the Tigray region, the group says.
BBC News

Ethiopia Ethiopia Country in East Africa

Ethiopia Tigray crisis: Government says airports damaged in rocket fire

 The government says forces from the northern state of Tigray have fired on a neighbouring region.
BBC News

Ethiopia Tigray crisis: Rights commission to investigate 'mass killings'

 It comes as the UN's human rights chief warns of possible war crimes happening in northern Tigray state.
BBC News

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: How the conflict could destabilise its neighbours

 With accusations of Eritrean involvement and thousands fleeing, the Tigray conflict could have serious repercussions.
BBC News

Tigray Region Tigray Region State in northern Ethiopia


Eritrea Eritrea Country in Eastern Africa

Ethiopian troops seize Tigray airport in push to quell conflict - report

 Nairobi - Ethiopian troops have seized an airport in the northern Tigray region during an offensive against local leaders who have defied Prime Minister Abiy..
WorldNews

Hundreds killed in Ethiopia's Tigray region as fighting rages

 Fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region has killed hundreds of people, threatening to destabilise Africa's second most populous nation. Reuters reporters travelling..
WorldNews

Sudan Sudan A country in Northeast Africa

Ethiopian military has "liberated" west Tigray, PM says

 Shares Ethiopia's military has defeated local forces in the west of Tigray state, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, accusing his foes of atrocities..
WorldNews

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 refugees fleeing Ethiopia conflict

 Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan while fleeing the deadly conflict in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, officials said, while the first details are..
New Zealand Herald

Taliban urges Biden to withdraw U.S. troops; Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers resign

 The Taliban is calling on President-elect Joe Biden to stick with a February agreement to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's..
CBS News

Sudan braces for up to 200,000 refugees fleeing fighting in Ethiopia

 NAIROBI, Kenya — Up to 200,000 refugees could pour into Sudan in flight from the deadly conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, officials said..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Amnesty reports massacre in Ethiopia’s Tigray as conflict rages


Indian Express - Published

Ethiopia: 'Massacre' of civilians in Tigray, Amnesty claims

"Verified" photos from Mai-Kadra, a town in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region, indicate 'scores of...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Scores of civilians killed in a 'massacre' during Ethiopia's growing Tigray crisis, Amnesty says

Officials say hundreds have been killed and analysts are warning of a bloody, protracted civil war in...
SBS - Published