|
|
|
War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:16s - Published
War crimes feared in Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amnesty reports massacre
Conflict in Tigray has killed hundreds, sent refugees flooding into Sudan, and raised fears it may draw in Eritrea.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Indian Express - Published
|
"Verified" photos from Mai-Kadra, a town in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region, indicate 'scores of...
Deutsche Welle - Published
|
Officials say hundreds have been killed and analysts are warning of a bloody, protracted civil war in...
SBS - Published
|