Israeli agents killed al Qaeda’s No. 2 - NYT

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Al Qaeda's second-in-command, accused of helping to mastermind the 1998 bombings of two U.S. embassies in Africa, was killed in Iran in August by Israeli operatives acting at the behest of the United States, the New York Times reported, citing intelligence officials.

Soraya Ali reports.


Iran denies al-Qaeda leader was killed in Tehran

 A US report claims that Israeli agents shot dead the man and his daughter in the street in August.
BBC News

Joe Biden advised against Osama bin Laden raid, Barack Obama writes

 The then vice-president suggested Obama wait before ordering the mission that killed the al-Qaida leader in 2011, new memoir says Joe Biden advised Barack Obama..
WorldNews
Kidnapped Mali opposition leader and French aid worker freed [Video]

Kidnapped Mali opposition leader and French aid worker freed

Soumaila Cisse and Sophie Petronin among four hostages released after being held by suspected al-Qaeda-linked fighters.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:23Published
Al Qaeda terrorists nabbed from Kerala, Bengal; were targeting navy base: NIA [Video]

Al Qaeda terrorists nabbed from Kerala, Bengal; were targeting navy base: NIA

National Investigative Agency (NIA) arrested nine Al Qaeda terrorists from West Bengal and Kerala. They are accused of being radicalised by a Pakistan-based Al Qaeda module. The men were radicalised on social media, motivated to undertake attacks at multiple places. They were arrested in raids carried out in Bengal’s Murshidabad and Kerala's Ernakulam. NIA nabbed Leu Yean Ahmed and Abu Sufiyan from West Bengal among others. From Kerala, the agency arrested three including Mosaraf Hossen and Murshid Hasan. Six of them were arrested in West Bengal while three were nabbed in Kerala. NIA informed that the Al Qaeda module was actively indulged in fundraising. A few gang members were planning to travel to New Delhi to procure arms and ammunition. NIA added that the arrests have pre-empted possible terrorist attacks in the country.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:37Published

Americans among peacekeepers killed in Mideast helicopter crash

 At least eight people, including six Americans, are dead after a helicopter crashed near Egypt's Sinai Peninsula. Egyptian and Israeli officials said the..
CBS News

Eight peacekeepers killed in Egyptian helicopter crash

 The international force that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement says eight peacekeepers were killed when one of its helicopters crashed during a..
New Zealand Herald

5 Americans among 7 peacekeepers killed in helicopter crash

 Officials said one survivor was being airlifted to an Israeli hospital after the helicopter crash in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula.
CBS News

Al Qaeda’s No. 2, Accused in U.S. Embassy Attacks, Is Secretly Killed in Iran

Israeli agents shot Abu Muhammad al-Masri on the streets of Tehran at the behest of the U.S.,...
NYTimes.com - Published