Protesters voice their opinions during Bristol's anti-lockdown march Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published 4 minutes ago Protesters voice their opinions during Bristol's anti-lockdown march Watch the moment that police arrested protestors who were taking part in an anti-lockdown march.Approximately 200 protestors marched through the city centre today to protest for the right to gather in large groups, ignoring pleas from Avon and Somerset Police to cancel.These photos show local police officers arresting protestors who refused to leave the anti-lockdown march and putting them in the back of a police van.'FEAR IS THE CURRENCY OF CONTROL' and 'I DO NOT CONSENT' were some of the messages carried by supporters on homemade signs during the protest.Conspiracy theory group, Stand Up Bristol, had organised the protest through their Facebook group which currently has 2,800 members.Despite being warned by police that protestors will face fines for breaking the laws surrounding coronavirus, the group chose to go ahead with the planned protest.The current law states that those caught participating in large gatherings of more than 30 people can be fined £200.Bristol tattooist Aron Walton is due to speak at the protest later today.He hit the press earlier this month after refusing to shut his tattoo shop, Holey Skin, and was fined by the council for his actions yesterday.Avon and Somerset Police have tweeted about the protest, saying: 'We continue to urge people protesting in Bristol city centre to go home.'While we have well rehearsed plans in place to manage this event, it is unlawful.'We remain in a health crisis and enforcement action has and will continue to be taken.'They added: 'CCTV and specialist evidence gatherers are recording the protest in the centre.'Officers body worn video cameras are also capturing the demonstration. It's an offence to gather in more than two.'Arrests have been made while enforcement after the event will remain an option.' 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Watch the moment that police arrested protestors who were taking part in an anti-lockdown march.Approximately 200 protestors marched through the city centre today to protest for the right to gather in large groups, ignoring pleas from Avon and Somerset Police to cancel.These photos show local police officers arresting protestors who refused to leave the anti-lockdown march and putting them in the back of a police van.'FEAR IS THE CURRENCY OF CONTROL' and 'I DO NOT CONSENT' were some of the messages carried by supporters on homemade signs during the protest.Conspiracy theory group, Stand Up Bristol, had organised the protest through their Facebook group which currently has 2,800 members.Despite being warned by police that protestors will face fines for breaking the laws surrounding coronavirus, the group chose to go ahead with the planned protest.The current law states that those caught participating in large gatherings of more than 30 people can be fined £200.Bristol tattooist Aron Walton is due to speak at the protest later today.He hit the press earlier this month after refusing to shut his tattoo shop, Holey Skin, and was fined by the council for his actions yesterday.Avon and Somerset Police have tweeted about the protest, saying: 'We continue to urge people protesting in Bristol city centre to go home.'While we have well rehearsed plans in place to manage this event, it is unlawful.'We remain in a health crisis and enforcement action has and will continue to be taken.'They added: 'CCTV and specialist evidence gatherers are recording the protest in the centre.'Officers body worn video cameras are also capturing the demonstration. It's an offence to gather in more than two.'Arrests have been made while enforcement after the event will remain an option.'





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Protestors arrested as anti-lockdown campaigners march for the right to gather in large groups during global pandemic



Watch the moment that police arrested protestors who were taking part in an anti-lockdown march. Protestors marched through the city centre today to protest for the right to gather in large groups,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published 47 minutes ago Refugees appeal for help from UNHCR: Toilets & ablution facilities removed from Camp



Refugees who started a protest late in 2019 at the offices of the UNHCR in Cape Town are now in temporary shelters in Bellville. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:59 Published 3 days ago Hordes of anti-lockdown protesters gather in Manchester city centre



Hundreds of people gathered in Piccadilly Gardens, Manchester for an anti-lockdown protest. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 6 days ago

