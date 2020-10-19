Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reveal the secret to their lasting romance
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:15s - Published
1 day ago
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reveal the secret to their lasting romance
Goldie Hawn keeps her romance with Kurt Russell alive by being “funny”, as the couple call each other "funny by nature".
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Talk about a holly, jolly romance worth celebrating all year long. As Hollywood power couple Kurt...
E! Online - Published
2 days ago
Related videos from verified sources
The Christmas Chronicles 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer Check out the official trailer for the Netflix holiday movie The Christmas Chronicles 2, directed by Chris Columbus. It stars Kurt Russell, Judah Lewis, Goldie Hawn, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Julian.. Credit: FanReviews Duration: 02:34 Published on October 19, 2020
The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie The Christmas Chronicles 2 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:47 Published on October 19, 2020