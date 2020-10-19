Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reveal the secret to their lasting romance Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:15s - Published 1 day ago Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell reveal the secret to their lasting romance Goldie Hawn keeps her romance with Kurt Russell alive by being “funny”, as the couple call each other "funny by nature". 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Secret to Their 37-Year Relationship Will Provide an Aha Moment Talk about a holly, jolly romance worth celebrating all year long. As Hollywood power couple Kurt...

E! Online - Published 2 days ago



