Kurt Russell Likes to Stay Mum On Politics

Kurt Russell does not think celebrities really should weigh in on politics.

The actor told The New York Times that he views his job as an entertainer and keeps his political opinions to himself.

"I've always been someone who felt we are court jesters.

That's what we do." Russell said that actors should not say anything that would change how audiences see them.


