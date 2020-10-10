Global  
 

Belgium v England: Match Preview

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Belgium v England: Match Preview
Match preview as England prepare to take on Belgium in the Nations League.

Mason Mount criticism is harsh, says England team-mate Declan Rice

 Declan Rice defends lifelong friend and England team-mate Mason Mount, saying he would get in any team in the Premier League.
BBC News
Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland [Video]

Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland

England boss Gareth Southgate saw his side ease to victory over the Republicof Ireland before setting his sights on a European Championship clash againstScotland next summer. A much-changed Three Lions team secured a comfortable3-0 win at Wembley as Harry Maguire captained the side and opened the scoringto make amends for his red card here against Denmark 29 days ago. Jadon Sanchodoubled the lead before a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty wrapped up the victoryon a night where relative newcomers Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka starred forthe hosts.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Southgate excited by 'humdinger' Scotland clash

 England manager Gareth Southgate says the Euro 2020 clash with Scotland "will be a humdinger of a game" and hopes that supporters will be able to attend.
BBC News

England v Iceland: Government grant visitors exemption

 England's Nations League match against Iceland will be played at Wembley on Wednesday after a government exemption was granted for the away side.
BBC News

UEFA Nations League UEFA Nations League International association football tournament

Portugal 0-1 France: N'Golo Kante winner sends Blues into finals

 Chelsea's N'Golo Kante scores the winner as France beat Portugal to book their place in the Nations League finals.
BBC News

Ramos misses two penalties on night he breaks a European caps record

 Sergio Ramos has two penalties saved as he becomes the most capped male European player as Spain draw with Switzerland in the Nations League.
BBC News
Southgate - 'our aim is to be the best team in the world' [Video]

Southgate - 'our aim is to be the best team in the world'

England manager Gareth Southgate says their aim is to be the best team in the world as they prepare to play Belgium in the Nations League

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:53Published
Belgium’s Tielemans says England match a ‘must-win’ for both sides [Video]

Belgium’s Tielemans says England match a ‘must-win’ for both sides

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans says Nations League clash with England a "must-win".

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:02Published

News24.com | England must 'hunt down' Belgium to prove they can be the best - Southgate

Gareth Southgate has challenged England to "hunt down" Belgium in the Nations League match as they...
News24 - Published


England v Denmark: Match Preview [Video]

England v Denmark: Match Preview

Match preview as England prepare to take on Denmark in a game that could seethem remain top of their Nations League group with a win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
'England win over Belgium hugely satisfying' [Video]

'England win over Belgium hugely satisfying'

England's Nations League victory over the world's top-ranked side, Belgium, should be 'hugely satisfying' for Gareth Southgate, according to former Liverpool defender Stephen..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36Published
England v Belgium: Nations League Match Preview [Video]

England v Belgium: Nations League Match Preview

England take on Belgium at Wembley Stadium on October 11. Here, we take an in-depth look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published