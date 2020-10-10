Belgium v England: Match Preview

Belgium’s Tielemans says England match a ‘must-win’ for both sides Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans says Nations League clash with England a "must-win".

Southgate - 'our aim is to be the best team in the world' England manager Gareth Southgate says their aim is to be the best team in the world as they prepare to play Belgium in the Nations League

Sergio Ramos has two penalties saved as he becomes the most capped male European player as Spain draw with Switzerland in the Nations League.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante scores the winner as France beat Portugal to book their place in the Nations League finals.

England's Nations League match against Iceland will be played at Wembley on Wednesday after a government exemption was granted for the away side.

England manager Gareth Southgate says the Euro 2020 clash with Scotland "will be a humdinger of a game" and hopes that supporters will be able to attend.

Gareth Southgate sets sights on Euro 2020 clash with Scotland England boss Gareth Southgate saw his side ease to victory over the Republicof Ireland before setting his sights on a European Championship clash againstScotland next summer. A much-changed Three Lions team secured a comfortable3-0 win at Wembley as Harry Maguire captained the side and opened the scoringto make amends for his red card here against Denmark 29 days ago. Jadon Sanchodoubled the lead before a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty wrapped up the victoryon a night where relative newcomers Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka starred forthe hosts.

Declan Rice defends lifelong friend and England team-mate Mason Mount, saying he would get in any team in the Premier League.

Gareth Southgate has challenged England to "hunt down" Belgium in the Nations League match as they...