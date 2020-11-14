GOP Congress Unseats Democrat In California
GOP Congress Unseats Democrat In California
Republican candidate Young Kim has won a congressional seat in Orange County.
This is the second race in the county in which the GOP took back a district it had lost to Democrats during the 2018 “blue wave.” Kim defeated incumbent Democrat Gil Cisneros in California's 39th Congressional District.
The district spans Anaheim Hills to Buena Park and includes parts of Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties.