Trump Supporters Hits DC In Massive rally

On Saturday, supporters of Pres.

Donald Trump took to the streets of Washington D.C.

The demonstration, "The Million MAGA March, was in solidarity of Trump's claim that the 2020 election was plagued with voter fraud.

Business Insider reports that Joe Biden defeated Trump and became president-elect after winning the 20 electoral votes in Pennsylvania.

The president has not yet conceded.

The president drove by the rally in a motorcade, videos showed.


