Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones makes an appearance at 'Stop the steal' rally in Georgia



Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was seen outside the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta at a "Stop the steal" rally on Wednesday (November 18). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 5 days ago

The roots of the 'Stop The Steal' movement



Supporters of President Trump in Las Vegas are protested yesterday in front of the Clark County Elections Department. Where did the Stop the Steal movement start? Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 04:02 Published 1 week ago