The Princess Switch Switched Again movie clip - Double Chin

When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with boyfriend Kevin, it's up to her double Princess Stacy of Belgravia to get these star-crossed lovers back together... but the course of true love is complicated by the appearance of a handsome royal who's intent on stealing Margaret's heart.

Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret's outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!

Starring: Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar Directed By: Mike Rohl Produced By: Brad Krevoy, Steven R.

McGlothen, Vanessa Hudgens Executive Produced By: Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Robin Bernheim Burger