Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:42s - Published
The Princess Switch Switched Again movie clip - Double Chin Plot synopsis: When Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne to Montenaro and hits a rough patch with Kevin, it’s up to her double Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike, party girl Fiona foils their plans.

Throw in the unexpected arrival of Margaret's outrageous party girl cousin Fiona, a third look-alike who has ambitions of her own, and you have the recipe for Christmas triple trouble!

Starring: Vanessa Hudgens, Sam Palladio, Nick Sagar Directed By: Mike Rohl Produced By: Brad Krevoy, Steven R.

McGlothen, Vanessa Hudgens Executive Produced By: Amanda Phillips Atkins, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Robin Bernheim Burger


