Toys for Tots Day

It's the time of giving... and those familiar "toys for tots" boxes are filling up at a locations across the wabash valley.

The "cannonball harley-davidson" dealership in terre haute teamed up with the united states marine corp and the "3 m-c car club" for the annual "toys for tots" toy driv today.

Those who wanted to show off their vehicle paid a 10-dollar donation.

That money goes directly to the "toys for tots foundation."

We spoke to "sam cummins."

He is the event coordinator and a marine corp veteran.

"you can imagine what it would be like to not have a christmas.

So to be able to provide that for someone, to wake up on christmas morning and have something to enjoy is just, it means everything in the world honestly."

"cummins" says today is not the only day you can donate at cannonball harley-davidson.

Toys-for-tots boxes will be out for you to drop off unwrapped