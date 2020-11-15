Toys for Tots holds collection drive in Rosedale

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

But the organization Toys for Tots is working to make sure every child has something under the tree.

Every year, there are many kids that go without on Christmas.

New for you at 5.... we tagged along with some marines today in rosedale.

This was a side-by-side buggy ride fundraiser to benefit the organization.

To participate...they asked for a "$10 toy"...or a "$10 ca donation".

Normal fundraisers would be in doors.

But organizers say what better way to spend a day outside...practicing social distancing... in a buggy for a good cause.

36:14;14-36:25;29 "especially this year with covid-19 and everybodies financial, you know everybodies finally strapped, it's a big deal to us who are deserving and needing of having a good christmas" if you missed out on the fun today don't worry.

There are toy drop offs across the wabash valley.