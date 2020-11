Painesville native 1 of 5 Americans killed in helicopter crash in Egypt Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:49s - Published 7 minutes ago Painesville native 1 of 5 Americans killed in helicopter crash in Egypt A Painesville native was one of the five soldiers identified by the U.S. Army who were on a peacekeeping mission when they died in a helicopter crash in Egypt earlier this week. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Six Americans killed in helicopter crash in Egypt



Now to a developing story out of Egypt, six Americans were among the eight military members of a peacekeeping force killed this morning in a helicopter crash. The coalition force saying in a statement.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published 2 days ago 6 Americans killed in helicopter crash in Egypt



The international force that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement said Thursday that eight peacekeepers, including six Americans, were killed when one of its helicopters crashed during a.. Credit: KHSL Published 3 days ago