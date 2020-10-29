Chances of drizzle, rain in Delhi-NCR today: IMD

Global  
 

There are chances of drizzle and rain in Delhi-NCR on November 15, informed, Dr VK Soni, Head, Environment and Research Centre, IMD while speaking to ANI.

He said, "There are chances of drizzle and rain today in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Air quality in Delhi will improve due to wind and rain."


