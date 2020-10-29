Chances of drizzle, rain in Delhi-NCR today: IMD

After National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed blanket ban on use and sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 30, firecracker markets in Ludhiana are witnessing surge in demand. According to a firecracker seller, people are coming from Delhi-NCR to Ludhiana to celebrate Diwali. Sellers this year are going 'vocal for local' and boycotting Chinese firecrackers. Ban was imposed on firecrackers due to deteriorating air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
A day after Diwali celebration, Director of Delhi fire services, Atul Garg on November 15 informed that this year the number of calls was less as compared to the last year, 206 fire calls were received on Nov 14. He said, "We received 206 fire calls yesterday of them 129 were received in peak hour. Number of calls was less compared to the last year. There was one major fire in Mundka that claimed one life, however, overall situation was under control."
Thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital leading to reduced visibility in various areas. Air quality continues to deteriorate in Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, air quality index is under the 'severe' category. Dense smog led to extremely low visibility at the Signature Bridge. The visibility has reduced during morning hours due to fog along with smoke and pollutants. The India Meteorological Department had predicted that air quality is likely to improve on November 12-13 due to easterly winds. In order to put some control on the increasing pollution, state government had banned fire crackers ahead of Diwali.
Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has apprehended absconding builder Brij Bhushan Gupta from Panchkula, Haryana who is accused of cheating flat buyers. The accused was absconding and deliberately evading his arrest. More than 20 people had filed complaints that they were allured to invest in the residential township project in Greater Noida by Primrose Infratech Pvt Ltd. without having the requisite approvals in place. The gullible victims were induced by making false promise of handing over the possession of developed flats, having world class amenities, within the period of 36 months. A total of Rs 103 crore were collected against the sale of 438 flats. After preliminary enquiry, a case was registered against the M/s Primrose InfratechPvt. Ltd and M/s Realcraft Buildtech Pvt. Ltd. and their directors. The accused directors diverted the money collected from the buyers, which was meant for construction of the project, for creating personal assets, living luxury life and extending benefits in the form of loans and advances to related entities. Accused Brij Bhushan Gupta was absconding and was frequently shifting hideouts. The police teams kept track over his movements and raids were conducted at several places in Rajasthan, Haryana and Chandigarh and finally the police team succeeded in apprehending him from Panchkula, Haryana.
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Yogeshwar Dutt has lost the by-poll to Baroda Assembly seat in Haryana's Sonipat district. He was defeated by Congress's Indu Raj Narwal. The Olympic wrestler had joined BJP in September 2019. Speaking about his loss, Yogeshwar Dutt said, "I must be lacking something due to which I could not meet people's expectations. I can't say the reason, this is people's mandate." "I had worked hard, I will work hard. I have congratulated the winning candidate," he added.
If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground then what is EVM for them, said Congress leader Udit Raj on November 10 on early trends of Bihar elections results. "EVMs should go even if Congress wins. If one can control satellite on Moon and Mars from ground, then what is EVM in front of them? During recent Haryana polls, few boys were caught hacking EVMs through Bluetooth. I am saying it for all polls, not just Bihar," said Raj on Bihar elections results.
Even after ban, residents of Kanpur and Moradabad burst firecrackers. Air quality of the city took a toll. Waste of firecrackers was seen on the roads of the cities. Air Quality Index indicates 'severe' air quality in Kanpur and 'very poor' in Moradabad. The UP government banned the use and sale of all types of firecrackers in several districts.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and president of Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav reacted on strategy for 2022 UP Legislative Assembly elections. He said that his party said that his party will not make alliance with any major party but they are in talks with smaller ones. "We are in talks with smaller parties but we won't be making an alliance with any major ones," he said.
On the auspicious occasion of Bandi Chhor Divas, devotees offered prayers at Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar. Devotees also took holy dip in 'Sarovar'. Bandi Chhor Divas is celebrated to mark the historical release of the sixth Sikh guru, Guru Hargobind, from the Mughal prison along with 52 kings in 1620. Nation is also celebrating Diwali today.