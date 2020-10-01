Mount Vernon Issues Stay-At-Home Advisory
In Westchester County, the city of Mount Vernon has issued a stay-at-home advisory after a surge in coronavirus cases there.
Chicago issues stay-at-home advisory, new restrictions on gatherings as coronavirus cases surgeMayor Lori Lightfoot announced a stay-at-home advisory for the City of Chicago that will go into effect starting Monday, Nov. 16.
SDSU issues stay-at-home advisorySan Diego State University issued a stay-at-home advisory ahead of Halloween.
Two Nursing Homes To CloseMount Vernon in both Elizabeth and South Park will be closing their doors.