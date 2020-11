Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:18s - Published 2 minutes ago

For this list, we’ll be looking at the badass flicks that have been unfairly overlooked.

Give these flicks a second chance.

You won't regret it.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the badass flicks that have been unfairly overlooked.

Our countdown includes "The Rundown", "Edge of Tomorrow", "Haywire", and more!