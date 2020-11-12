John Bolton Is Fed Up With GOP Leaders Propping Up Trump's 'Baseless' Claim Of Voter Fraud

Former White House advisor John Bolton has had it with President Donald Trump's refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

Business Insider reports Bolton asked GOP leaders to go against Trump's assertion that the winner of the 2020 election has not yet been decided.

Sunday, Bolton said in an ABC interview that Republican leaders should tell voters 'Trump has lost the election and that his claims of election fraud are baseless.'

Substantial evidence indicates that voter fraud has not occurred in this election, including a report from a group of international election observers.

Trump's team of lawyers has litigated election results in all key battleground states.

However, they have been unsuccessful in virtually every attempt.

Right now, the Trump campaign is doing the legal equivalent of pitching pennies.

Where are their silver dollars?

Where is the evidence?

John Bolton, Former National Security Adviser Interview with George Stephanopolous, 'ABC This Week'