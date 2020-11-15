BREATHLESS Movie (1960) - Clip with Jean Seberg and Jean-Paul Belmondo - New York Herald Tribune
BREATHLESS Movie (1960) - Clip with Jean Seberg and Jean-Paul Belmondo - New York Herald Tribune Plot synopsis: A small-time thief steals a car and impulsively murders a motorcycle policeman.
Wanted by the authorities, he reunites with a hip American journalism student and attempts to persuade her to run away with him to Italy.
Director: Jean-Luc Godard Writers: François Truffaut, Jean-Luc Godard, Claude Chabrol Stars: Jean Seberg, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Daniel Boulanger