Trying To Be A First-Time Homeowner? Here's How To Smooth The Process

It's an exciting time in the US real estate market, and some are lucky enough to be taking the plunge into homeownership for the first time.

But according to Business Insider, it's best to enter the process armed with enough knowledge to make good decisions--financial and otherwise.

First, choose your real estate agent and mortgage lender or mortgage broker wisely.

Read online reviews and ask around.

Even so, do your own research about the process.

Second, prepare your financial paperwork.