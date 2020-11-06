The Last Apostle Documentary Movie

The Last Apostle movie (2020) Trailer - Istanbul Documentary - Plot synopsis: The Last Apostle follows real life Indiana Jones and world renowned archeologist, Dr. Mark Fairchild, as he travels the historic route of Saint Paul the Apostle.

Over the course of two weeks, filmmakers Logan Bush and Matt Whitney follow Fairchild's travels from the ancient city of Istanbul to the wild landscapes of the region of Cilicia where Dr. Fairchild has been exploring for over 25 years.

Most importantly, Dr. Fairchild takes audiences to the greatest discovery of his career; the oldest synagogue in the world, dated to the Hellenistic period.