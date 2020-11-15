Global  
 

Southgate pays tribute to 'incredible' Clemence

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:20s
England manager Gareth Southgate pays tribute to former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence who died at the age of 72.


Tributes paid to Ray Clemence [Video]

Tributes paid to Ray Clemence

Gareth Southgate, Jamie Redknapp and Ashley Cole pay tribute to former Liverpool, Tottenham and England goalkeeper Ray Clemence who has died at the age of 72.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:49
Southgate: Clemence was a very special man [Video]

Southgate: Clemence was a very special man

England manager Gareth Southgate has paid tribute to Ray Clemence and says the former Liverpool and Tottenham goalkeeper was a 'wonderful servant for English football'.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31