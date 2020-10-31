Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi unveils 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:26s - Published
PM Modi unveils 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing

PM Modi unveils 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing

To mark the 151st Jayanti celebrations of Jainacharya Shri Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing on November 16.

"Both Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jainacharya Vijay Vallabh Ji dedicated their lives to the service of nation.

I'm fortunate that I got opportunities to unveil statues of both the leaders ('Statue of Unity' and 'Statue of Peace')," PM Modi said.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Lotus will bloom in Dal Lake: Shahnawaz Hussain ahead of DDC polls [Video]

Lotus will bloom in Dal Lake: Shahnawaz Hussain ahead of DDC polls

Ahead of District Development Council (DDC) elections, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain in Srinagar campaigning for the party. He also interacted with the locals at Dal Lake. Speaking to ANI on DDC election, Hussain assured that lotus will bloom in Dal Lake. "The people here are with us. Narendra Modi lives in the hearts of the people of Kashmir. This time the lotus will bloom in Dal Lake," said Hussain. BJP also deployed Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur for DDC polls. The DDC elections are schedules to start from November 28.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published
Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy [Video]

Watch: PM Modi holds review meeting to discuss India’s vaccine strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting regarding India's vaccination strategy. PM virtually met officials including foreign secretary, NITI Aayog member. Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba and principal secretary to PM also attended. Officials from PMO, health ministry were also present during the meeting. PM said he reviewed issues like prioritisation of population groups. Centre is in talks with drugmakers to procure vaccines for public use. Government officials said they have contacted Pfizer and Moderna too. At several events, PM Modi had highlighted India's steps in vaccine production.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:20Published

PM Modi says India is going through 'important' phase of change, next 25 years are crucial

 Building up to the 100th anniversary of the country's independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India is going through an important phase..
IndiaTimes

Pali, Rajasthan Pali, Rajasthan Metropolitan City in Rajasthan, India


Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

‘Love jihad' coined to disturb harmony, says Gehlot; faces flak from BJP

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said "love jihad'' is a term manufactured by the BJP to divide the nation and disturb its communal harmony...
IndiaTimes

‘Love jihad' a term coined by BJP to disturb communal harmony: Gehlot

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said "love jihad'' is a term manufactured by the BJP to divide the nation and disturb its communal harmony...
IndiaTimes

Centre contemplating sending high-level teams to states, UTs reporting rise in Covid-19 cases

 The Centre is contemplating sending high-level multidisciplinary teams to states and union territories that are reporting a rise in Covid-19 cases, the health..
IndiaTimes

Love Jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the nation: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

 The remark comes days after the Madhya Pradesh government said that it will bring a law against 'Love Jihad' in the next session of the assembly.
DNA
Private hospitals should increase beds for COVID patients: CM Gehlot [Video]

Private hospitals should increase beds for COVID patients: CM Gehlot

Reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot maintained that saving life is the top priority of the state government in this critical phase of pandemic. CM asserted that private hospitals should also increase the number of beds for COVID patients and provide treatment only at the rates prescribed by the state government.He directed the team of administrative officers and medical department to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience regarding treatment in private hospitals. CM Gehlot said that due to festive season, weddings, pollution and cold, the infection may increase rapidly in the coming days. Keeping this in mind, expansion of other medical facilities including oxygen and ICU beds is necessary in state and private hospitals. During the meeting, the Chief Minister underlined that there is a difference in the effect of coronavirus in patients. It has become very critical for many patients. He stressed that if there is a need to change the medical protocol according to the circumstances, then a team of experts should be constituted to study the medical protocol so that we can provide more effective treatment to the COVID patients.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Vallabhbhai Patel Vallabhbhai Patel Indian barrister, politician and Indian National Congress leader (1875–1950)

Politicos pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary [Video]

Politicos pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary in Lucknow. Meanwhile in Telangana, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy paid floral respect to 'Iron Man' on the special day.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published
PM Modi travels in India's maiden seaplane service from Kevadia to Sabarmati [Video]

PM Modi travels in India's maiden seaplane service from Kevadia to Sabarmati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inaugural event of seaplane service on October 31. He travelled in India's maiden seaplane flight from Kevadia to Sabarmati. The flight connects Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
PM Modi inaugurates water aerodrome and seaplane services at Sabarmati Riverfront [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates water aerodrome and seaplane services at Sabarmati Riverfront

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inaugural event of seaplane service on October 31. He travelled in India's maiden seaplane flight from Kevadia to Sabarmati. The flight connects Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Related news from verified sources

PM asks seers to disseminate message of 'vocal for local'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged seers to help spread the message of "vocal for local",...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Our governance model is 'Technology First': PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 [Video]

Our governance model is 'Technology First': PM Modi at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 on November 19 via video-conferencing. "Our government has successfully created a market for digital and tech solutions. It has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:35Published
PM Modi visits Museum Centre at Longewala post [Video]

PM Modi visits Museum Centre at Longewala post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Museum Centre at Longewala post, Jaisalmer. PM Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in the western sector. Prime..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published
Diwali 2020: PM Modi distributes sweets among Jawans in Jaisalmer [Video]

Diwali 2020: PM Modi distributes sweets among Jawans in Jaisalmer

On the occasion of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed sweets among jawans during his visit to Jaisalmer. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer to celebrate Diwali..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:07Published