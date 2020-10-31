PM Modi unveils 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing
PM Modi unveils 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing
To mark the 151st Jayanti celebrations of Jainacharya Shri Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 'Statue of Peace' in Rajasthan's Pali via video conferencing on November 16.
