'Why haven't you resigned?' Piers Morgan takes on Matt Hancock for first time in six months

Matt Hancock’s months-long absence from Good Morning Britain ended on Monday as he faced questions about why he hadn’t resigned.The government has been boycotting the ITV show helmed by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, meaning ministers such as the health secretary have dodged being questioned by the presenters since April.Morgan told Hancock that “we actually sent thousands of elderly people out of hospitals back into care homes without testing them for COVID”, let “20 million people fly into this country during the first wave” and told the public not to wear masks before u-turning on that.He also said authorities allowed the Cheltenham Festival to take place, locked down “at least two weeks late” and “stopped community testing” early in the first wave.Credit: Good Morning Britain, ITV


