Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Restaurant owners and workers react to new COVID restrictions

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:18s - Published
Restaurant owners and workers react to new COVID restrictions

Restaurant owners and workers react to new COVID restrictions

Restaurant owners and workers react to new COVID-19 restrictions shutting down restaurants and several other businesses.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Baltimore Co. restaurant curfew takes effect [Video]

Baltimore Co. restaurant curfew takes effect

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Maryland. Sunday the Maryland Department of Health reported 165,000 confirmed cases and a positive rate of 6.5 percent. It also means new restrictions for..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:00Published
JoCo bars, restaurants to close at midnight starting Monday [Video]

JoCo bars, restaurants to close at midnight starting Monday

Restrictions frustrate some Johnson County bar, restaurant owners.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:22Published
Restrictions frustrate some Johnson County bar, restaurant owners [Video]

Restrictions frustrate some Johnson County bar, restaurant owners

JoCo bars, restaurants to close at midnight starting Monday

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:57Published