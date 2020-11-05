Photographer Rankin wants you to talk about death

Global  
 

Celebrity photographer Rankin is known for iconic images featuring supermodels, music, and film stars and even Britain's Queen Elizabeth but for his latest exhibition he has chosen a topic that seems tailor-made for a world in the midst of a pandemic - death.

Francis Maguire reports.


