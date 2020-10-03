VIP's Mukesh Sahni, Jitan Manjhi's son take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers

Hindustani Awam Morcha writes to PM Modi demanding probe into Ram Vilas Paswan's death



Everyone is playing politics over a death of Ram Vilas Paswan, said Chirag Paswan on November 02 after Hindustani Awam Morcha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding investigation into death of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan. "Those who are talking such things about a son should be ashamed of themselves. I have told Manjhi ji about my father's serious condition over phone, yet he never came to see my ailing father. The way Manjhi ji is talking about my father now, why didn't he show so much concern about him when he was hospitalised? Everyone is playing politics over a dead person now, why no one bothered to visit him when he was alive?" said Paswan.

