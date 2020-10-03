VIP's Mukesh Sahni, Jitan Manjhi's son take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers

During the joint press conference with RJD, Congress and others on seat sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar elections, Vikassheel Insaan Party chief Mukesh Sahni left the media interaction midway after claiming that his party has been backstabbed. "What is happening with us right now is somewhere backstabbing. I am going out of this alliance and will address media tomorrow," said Sahni who was sitting next to RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav along with Tejashwi Yadav, and other different party leaders.
Speaking to ANI in Patna on November 11, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi spoke on Bihar election results. Manjhi said, "There is a saying 'don't cut the branch on which you sit'. Same way, Chirag Paswan worked towards defeating the fold he was part of. Result is clear, the branch has been cut, but he also fell. 'Apne chirag se bhasm ho gaye hain vo'."
NDA ally HAM created a flutter on Monday with its leader Jitan Ram Manjhi demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan while pointing an accusing finger at Chirag Paswan, prompting the LJP chief to claim it was a "plot" by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to discredit him when the election was underway. Chirag Paswan, in an angry retort to Manjhi, said the former chief minister should ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue. Paswan jr. said Modi used to call him up every day to inquire after his late father when he was sick and hospitalized, sometimes to even inform him about the LJP founder's condition after talking to doctors attending to him. Watch the full video for more details.
Speaking to media in Patna on October 30, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi spoke on Munger firing incident. Manjhi said, "It won't be right to comment on Munger firing incident before the findings of the probe are out. But Bihar government has taken swift action into the incident and is doing what is required." A mob vandalised Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) and Superintendent of Police (SP) office on October 29 in Munger while protesting against a man's death which took place during Goddess Durga idol immersion clashes on October 26.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Mangal Pandey and Amarendra Pratap Singh take oath as Bihar Cabinet Ministers. Pandey was the Health Minister in the earlier cabinet. Earlier, Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister. NDA had won majority in Assembly elections by securing 125 seats.
Everyone is playing politics over a death of Ram Vilas Paswan, said Chirag Paswan on November 02 after Hindustani Awam Morcha wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding investigation into death of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan. "Those who are talking such things about a son should be ashamed of themselves. I have told Manjhi ji about my father's serious condition over phone, yet he never came to see my ailing father. The way Manjhi ji is talking about my father now, why didn't he show so much concern about him when he was hospitalised? Everyone is playing politics over a dead person now, why no one bothered to visit him when he was alive?" said Paswan.
Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrived at party office in Patna on Nov 16. He will the swearing-in ceremony of CM-designate Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term after NDA won majority in closely-fought legislative assembly elections in Bihar.
Soon after NDA legislature party meeting held in Patna, BJP leader and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on November 15 informed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party. Oath taking ceremony will be held on after noon of November 16.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won an absolute majority in Bihar, winning 122 seats in a closely contested election. The Mahagathbandhan including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, and Left parties managed to secure 110 seats in the state's 243-seat legislative assembly. The first mass election in the country amidst conditions created by COVID-19 has paved the way for the return of Chief Minister Kumar for the fourth successive term in office. BJP performed a stellar role in NDA's victory winning 72 seats, RJD also gave a spectacular performance by bagging 75 seats and emerged as the single largest party in the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly. The Congress could win only 19 of 70 seats it contested and it impacted the Mahagathbandhan tally. Among the constituents of NDA, Janata Dal-United (JDU) bagged 42 seats. Four seats went into the accounts of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and 4 to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular).
Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on October 06 announced the seat-sharing of NDA. He said, "JD(U) has been allotted 122 seats. Under that quota, we are giving 7 seats to HAM. BJP has 121 seats. Talks are underway; BJP will allot seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party under their quota." Earlier, LJP (Lok Janshakti Party) announced to go solo in the ensuing assembly elections in Bihar. The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3, and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.
As Nitish Kumar-led NDA won majority in Bihar assembly elections, Sushil Modi thanked people of state for having trust. He credited all parties, JD(U), BJP, VIP and HAM for working together. "I thank..