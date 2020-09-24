Reynolds, McElhenney to take over Wrexham
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney thank Wrexham supporters in a video on social media for allowing them to take over the National League side.
Wrexham Supporters Trust welcome Ryan Reynolds interestWrexham Supporters Trust board members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's potential investment in their football club. Trust Director Spencer..