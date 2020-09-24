Global  
 

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK
Reynolds, McElhenney to take over Wrexham

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney thank Wrexham supporters in a video on social media for allowing them to take over the National League side.


Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have Wrexham takeover approved with hilarious video announcement, £2m investment and Netflix-style documentary to come

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover of Wrexham has been approved by the club’s Supporters...
talkSPORT

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney: Decision day for Wrexham takeover bid

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will find out on Monday if Wrexham fans have backed...
BBC News - Also reported by BBC Sport, Belfast Telegraph



Ryan Reynolds could be set to buy Wrexham football club alongside Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds is in talks to purchase Welsh football team Wrexham A.F.C. alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited
Ryan Reynolds promises to turn small Welsh soccer club into 'global force'

Ryan Reynolds has promised to turn Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. into a "global force" if he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney are allowed to take over the team.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
Wrexham Supporters Trust welcome Ryan Reynolds interest

Wrexham Supporters Trust board members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's potential investment in their football club. Trust Director Spencer..

Credit: ODN