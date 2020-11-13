Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe: Kyler Murray just pole vaulted his way into MVP convo after game-winning Hail Mary | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:50s - Published
Shannon Sharpe: Kyler Murray just pole vaulted his way into MVP convo after game-winning Hail Mary | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe: Kyler Murray just pole vaulted his way into MVP convo after game-winning Hail Mary | UNDISPUTED

Kyler Murray led the Arizona Cardinals on a comeback for the ages when Arizona found themselves down 30-to-26 with only 34 seconds to go in the game.

Kyler completed 3 passes for 32 yards before escaping a sack then unleashing a 43-yard bomb that DeAndre Hopkins came down with despite 3 defenders being all over him.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Kyler Murray's game-winning Hail Mary against the Buffalo Bills.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

There's One Word to Describe the DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray Hail Mary [Video]

There's One Word to Describe the DeAndre Hopkins, Kyler Murray Hail Mary

Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg and SI fantasy and gambling analyst Bill Enright gave their choices for a word to sum up the winning connection.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 01:31Published
Top Storylines From NFL Sunday, Not Including DeAndre Hopkins [Video]

Top Storylines From NFL Sunday, Not Including DeAndre Hopkins

The Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins Hail Mary was obviously the big takeaway from week 10 in the NFL as Hopkins took the ball away from multiple defenders. But outside of that play, what was the..

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:23Published
MIchael Vick on Lamar Jackson's claim that defenses call out Ravens' plays: 'He'll learn from this' | UNDISPUTED [Video]

MIchael Vick on Lamar Jackson's claim that defenses call out Ravens' plays: 'He'll learn from this' | UNDISPUTED

Michael Vick joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk about Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson, who claimed that defenses have been calling out Baltimore’s plays. Vick explains that..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:44Published