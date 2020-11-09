Global  
 

What Will Black Friday 2020 Look Like

Black Friday 2020 is next week.

Business Insider reports that this year's Black Friday is shaping up to be unlike any that came before it.

Several retailers are deemphasizing in-store shopping.

Many retailers are opting for several, limited-time sales during the lead up to the big day.

Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Kohl's, Macy's, Target, The Home Depot, and Walmart are currently offering several early Black Friday deals in stores and online.


