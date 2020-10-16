Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: James Harden joining Kyrie & Durant at Nets would be a 'chaotic disaster' | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 03:23s - Published
Skip Bayless: James Harden joining Kyrie & Durant at Nets would be a 'chaotic disaster' | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: James Harden joining Kyrie & Durant at Nets would be a 'chaotic disaster' | UNDISPUTED

According to reports, Kevin Durant recently spoke with Houston Rockets star James Harden about the possibility of playing together in Brooklyn.

If the Rockets were to decide to move on from Harden, the Brooklyn Nets are at the top of his list of potential teams and are also a team that could offer the Rockets enough to make the deal happen, pairing him with Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Harden's interest in joining the Nets.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Would a Trade for James Harden Make Sense for the Nets? [Video]

Would a Trade for James Harden Make Sense for the Nets?

NBA trade season is heating up and there is no bigger talking point at the moment than the possibility of James Harden joining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn.

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 03:03Published
Shannon Sharpe breaks down why it's likely that the NBA season will return before Christmas | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe breaks down why it's likely that the NBA season will return before Christmas | UNDISPUTED

While we’re less than a month removed from the Los Angeles Lakers winning the title in the Orlando bubble, the league is already making plans to start its new season before Christmas. Commissioner..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:26Published
Michael Rapaport: LeBron was a true king representing the league and Kobe Bryant's legacy | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Michael Rapaport: LeBron was a true king representing the league and Kobe Bryant's legacy | UNDISPUTED

Michael Rapaport joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to finally react to LeBron James and the Los Angeles championship win. Rapaport says' LeBron was a true king and represented the fans and Kobe's..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:12Published