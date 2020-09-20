Defence Secretary: RAF could bring coronavirus vaccines to UK
The RAF could be used to bring coronavirus vaccines to the UK, the DefenceSecretary has said.
Speaking on a visit to a Covid-19 testing site inLiverpool, where a mass pilot is under way, Ben Wallace said the militarywould play a part in the distribution of vaccines, which could be availablesometime before Christmas.
