Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Defence Secretary: RAF could bring coronavirus vaccines to UK

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Defence Secretary: RAF could bring coronavirus vaccines to UK

Defence Secretary: RAF could bring coronavirus vaccines to UK

The RAF could be used to bring coronavirus vaccines to the UK, the DefenceSecretary has said.

Speaking on a visit to a Covid-19 testing site inLiverpool, where a mass pilot is under way, Ben Wallace said the militarywould play a part in the distribution of vaccines, which could be availablesometime before Christmas.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Royal Air Force Royal Air Force Aerial warfare service branch of the British Armed Forces

Dan Snow helps 80-year-old connect with his late father [Video]

Dan Snow helps 80-year-old connect with his late father

Historian, Dan Snow, helped 80-year-old John Watts connect with his father like never before. Joseph Watts was killed while fighting the Nazis in WWII, eight months before his son John was born. On the anniversary of his death John came face to face with the RAF plane his father would have flown. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published
Battle of Britain: Flypast at Westminster Abbey [Video]

Battle of Britain: Flypast at Westminster Abbey

A Hurricane and three Spitfires carry out a flypast to mark the 80thanniversary of the Battle of Britain after a memorial service at WestminsterAbbey. This year’s service, which is the venue’s first since lockdown, sawattendance significantly reduced and social distancing measures in place for79 invited guests. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the guests at theservice, as well Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Marshal of the Royal AirForce Lord Stirrup, representing the Prince of Wales.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Defence Secretary (India) Defence Secretary (India)


Ben Wallace Ben Wallace American basketball player


Related videos from verified sources

Health Secretary: NHS will be ready for when Covid-19 vaccine arrives [Video]

Health Secretary: NHS will be ready for when Covid-19 vaccine arrives

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the NHS is being prepared for the arrivalof a coronavirus vaccine, with people in the UK likely to be among the firstin the world to receive a jab for the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine Talks COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine Talks COVID-19 Vaccine

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine says do not be afraid to get the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:28Published
PM Modi meets Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper [Video]

PM Modi meets Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 27. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published