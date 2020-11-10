Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

10 Celebs Who Had to Drop Out of Dancing With The Stars

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:49s - Published
10 Celebs Who Had to Drop Out of Dancing With The Stars
These are the celebs who had to drop out of "Dancing with the Stars."

These are the celebs who had to drop out of "Dancing with the Stars." Our countdown includes Christie Brinkley, Jewel, Sara Evans, and more!




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cheryl Burke Says DWTS Judging Scores Are ‘Not Consistent’ Following Elimination with AJ McLean [Video]

Cheryl Burke Says DWTS Judging Scores Are ‘Not Consistent’ Following Elimination with AJ McLean

The professional dancer said she already had her and AJ McLean's "two routines choreographed for the semifinals" before being eliminated

Credit: People     Duration: 01:02Published
Tyra Banks Channeled Jennifer Lopez and Her Iconic Versace Dress [Video]

Tyra Banks Channeled Jennifer Lopez and Her Iconic Versace Dress

With a catwalk to "Jenny From the Block," no less.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:40Published
Carrie Ann Inaba Says She 'Helped Push' Kaitlyn Bristowe to Be 'Extra Amazing' on DWTS [Video]

Carrie Ann Inaba Says She 'Helped Push' Kaitlyn Bristowe to Be 'Extra Amazing' on DWTS

Kaitlyn Bristowe received a standing ovation from the DWTS judge and received her first perfect score for her Britney Spears-inspired tango

Credit: People     Duration: 01:30Published