Birthday Raid: Police Surprise 90-Year-Old on Big Day (RealPress) Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:52s - Published 5 days ago Birthday Raid: Police Surprise 90-Year-Old on Big Day (RealPress) An Oregon police team recently made an unusual stop. NYSSA, Oregon. (RealPress)Armed with balloons, they knocked on a resident's door and wait patiently for a response. When an elderly woman appeared at the entrance, an officer shouts: “Open the door, police!”The cops then inform her: “You have the right to have a happy 90th birthday, Shirley Lassiter!”The goodwill gesture was filmed in Nyssa, Oregon, and the footage was shared on Facebook by the local police last week.The Nyssa Police Department then sang “Happy Birthday”’ to the grinning nonagenarian 0

