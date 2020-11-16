Philadelphia Restaurants, Bar Owners Looking At New Restrictions With Dread

‘We’re not leaving!’ Missouri restaurant’s Facebook post threatens lawsuit over new COVID-19 restrictionsMore than 100 St. Louis County restaurants are filing a temporary restraining order against new COVID restrictions set to begin on Tuesday.
Philadelphia Announces Sweeping Restrictions Amid COVID-19 SurgeStephanie Stahl reports.
Restaurant owners and workers react to new COVID restrictionsRestaurant owners and workers react to new COVID-19 restrictions shutting down restaurants and several other businesses.