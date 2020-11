Philadelphia Business Owners Brace For More Difficult Times As New COVID-19 Restrictions To Go Into Effect Friday Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 04:36s - Published 4 minutes ago Philadelphia Business Owners Brace For More Difficult Times As New COVID-19 Restrictions To Go Into Effect Friday Philadelphia restaurant owner Chris Fetfatzes talks about how he plans to navigate another round of restrictions. 0

