USMNT dominates Panama, 6-2, as Gio Reyna, other young prospects shine

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:46s - Published
Panama got on the board first, but the United States Men's National Team answered quickly, scoring three goals in quick succession in the first half.

With the lead narrowed to just 3-2 late in the second half, the USMNT once again scored a trio of goals in a flurry on their way to a dominant 6-2 win.

Gio Reyna scored his first USMNT goal and became the third-youngest player ever to score a goal for the USMNT.

Nicholas Gioacchini added two goals as did Sebastian Soto, who entered the game as a sub.

Sebastian Lletget also added a second-half goal.


