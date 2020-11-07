Covid-19 at home

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 8 minutes ago

Here is how to protect your family.

Health officials say more Covid-19 cases are coming from households.

Night off.

Coronavirus cases across the united states and locally are beginning to surge and a new study by the hamilton county health department shows more and more spreading is happening from within the household.

News 12's joeli poole spoke with experts who explain more.

Currently hamilton county has over 1,700 active cases.

The hamilton county health department investigation reveals that many of our new cases of covid-19 infection are occurring within our own households.

Officials say typically a household member becomes infected from outside of the home such as at work or a social gathering, and then they bring it into the home and infect others living there.

Chase " if you have somebody in the house that you know has covid, do the best you can to actually quarantine them in a room and a bathroom.

Obviously if you have to share a bathroom with someone you will want to make sure they are cleaning after they go and you clean before you go."

Joeli "doctors say it's important to disinfect those high touch areas inside your home such as door knobs, drawers, faucets, light switches, and cell phones.

Wash your hands often and wear a mask if you have to help take care of the infected family member."

Hamilton county health department wants to remind family members who have been exposed to self quarantine for 14 days and to get tested.

Buecker " give yourself the 2 days before you get tested for the first time.

More people test positive in that 4-7 day range of being exposed so ill often recommend they wait until then to get tested.

But if they start having symptoms , generally if they are showing symptoms they should test positive by then."

Free health department drive through covid-19 testing at the alstom site is available daily from 8:30 am to 1:00pm.

In hamilton county, joeli poole, news 12