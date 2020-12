MRA and JA to meet in MAIS title game Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:10s - Published on November 17, 2020 MRA and JA to meet in MAIS title game Jackson Academy makes their first MAIS title game in 7 seasons while MRA will try to repeat as 6A state champs. The two opposing head coaches talked about the big game during MAIS championship media day at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ARRIVAL FALCONS THIS SUNDAY.WELL, THE MA IS 6A STATECHAMPIONSHIP IS SET JACKSONACADEMY AND MADISON RIDGELANDACADEMY WILL BATTLE TO TAKE HOMETHE GOLDEN BALL JAY WITH AREMARKABLE JOURNEY TO G GETHERE COMING BACK FROM A SEVENDEFICIT IN THE FOURTH QUARTERAGAINST JACKSON PREP IN THE SEMIFINALS WHILE MR. A CRUISE TOBACK-TO-BACK TITLE GAMES MRA WONTHE CHAMPIONSHIP LAST YEAR WHILETHIS IS JAY’S FIRST TIME IN THETITLE GAME SINCE 2013.THE COACHES TALKED ABOUT THATEXPERIENCE AND LACK THEREOFTODAY IN A LITTLE BIT OF THEPRESSURES ALL BUT AT THE SAMETIME, YOU KNOW WHERE WE WANT TOGO WITH OUR PROGRAM.WE’RE REALLY TRYING TO NOT BE AONE-AND-DONE KIND OF PROGRAM TOWE TRYING TO TRY AND TAKE IT TOTHE NEXT LEVEL.SO ARE WE IN WOULD BIG FOR USTHESE AS HAVE NEVER BEEN IN AGAME LIKE THIS AND BUT THAT’SFUN AND THAT’LL BE SOMETHINGTHEY’LL REMEMBER FOREVER ANDWE’RE JUST GOING TO TRY TO DOALL WE CAN TO GIVE HERSELF ACHANCE WHEN WE PLAYED HIMALREADY THE FIRST GAME AT BEJUST 2210.WE’RE UP 10 TO SIX MIDDLE OF THETHIRD JUST COULDN’T HOLD ON.AND THE CHAMPIONSHIP GAME ISSATURDAY AT 1 O’CLOCK ATVETERANS MEMORIAL STADIUM.YOU CAN WATCH LIVE ON ME-TVJACKSON AND WE’LL BE BACK AFTERTHIS





