His Dark Materials Season 2 - Behind the scenes - Exploring Cittàgazze (Set Tour) - HBO Production designer Joel Collins takes you through the set of Cittàgazze to point out hidden details and explains the challenges of building an entire town.

Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world.

Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust.

As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy.

Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands.