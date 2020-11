J&K encounter: Army officer and 3 Jawans martyred, 3 terrorists gunned down | Oneindia News



In one of the major encounters in the Valley, Four security forces personnel, including an Army officer, and three militants were killed during a failed infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:14 Published 1 week ago

France eliminates 50 Al Qaeda Jihadis & other news | Oneindia News



Bihar phase 2 polling underway, Tejashwi Yadav's fate to be decided; Fierce campaigning goes on in Bihar, last phase on November 7, PM addresses rally in Araria; Covid-19 fresh active cases falls below.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:07 Published 2 weeks ago