COVID-19 in Europe: Cases surge with several countries in lockdown

Europe is bracing for a long, hard winter, with leaders urging people to endure just a few more months of discipline and self-sacrifice.


With folded hands, CM Kejriwal urges Delhiites to follow COVID-19 protocols

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Nov 17 appealed to Delhiites to wear masks and follow social distancing. CM Kejriwal said, "I am thankful to Central government for helping Delhi people by increasing 750 ICU beds immediately. All governments and agencies have doubled their efforts to control COVID-19 but it can't be done till people take precautions. With folded hands, I appeal all to wear masks and follow social distancing."

Positivity rate is below 13% from 15.33% last week: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain cited 'tests of outside patients' as one of the reasons of increase in numbers of COVID-19 tally. "Positivity rate is now below 13% from 15.33% last week. Though we are in the 3rd wave, the peak is now over. From here, we'll definitely see a downtrend. Around 16,500 beds have been reserved for COVID-19 and now there are around 8,000 beds available. There are many patients who are from outside but they get tests conducted here using Delhi address. We cannot refuse anyone for tests. As result, there is in an increase in numbers. Almost 25-30% outsiders are getting their tests done in Delhi," said Satyendar Jain during media brief.

Register now for the 18TH edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit

As the world grapples with the raging Covid-19 pandemic, the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit is going virtual. In keeping with the current times, the theme of this year’s edition is ‘Defining a New Era’. Register now and watch some of the biggest icons as they define a new era.

Eithne Treanor: Hello from ADIPEC in Abu Dhabi

The uncertainty of the US Presidential election decision dragged over the weekend with the democrats...
COVID-19: Learn and live; if you don't, you won't

We are at the most crucial stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. The cases have reduced drastically in...
TSX Snaps 3-day Winning Streak, Ends 1.1% Down

The Canadian stock market opened weak on Thursday and kept sliding as the session progressed to...
EU countries struggle with rapidly spreading COVID-19 wave

The World Health Organization is warning EU countries not to lift restrictions too fast, as that could lead to a further spike in cases.

Europe reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge

Facing second wave of COVID-19 cases, new curbs come as some European countries see record infections.

Alarm in Europe as COVID-19 cases more than double in 10 days

Several countries step up physical distancing measures in response to the rapid rate of infection.

