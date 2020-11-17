Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Morrissey dropped by record label after three albums

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Morrissey dropped by record label after three albums

Morrissey dropped by record label after three albums

Label bosses dropped the former The Smiths singer and have "scrapped" all "projected BMG Morrissey releases and reissues".


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Smiths The Smiths English rock band


Related videos from verified sources

A Record Number Of Native Representatives Are Headed To Congress [Video]

A Record Number Of Native Representatives Are Headed To Congress

The 117th Congress will have a record six Indigenous members — three Democrat, and three Republican.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 04:41Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Taylor Swift blocked from purchasing her own master recordings over NDA deal [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Taylor Swift blocked from purchasing her own master recordings over NDA deal

Taylor Swift missed out on the chance to purchase the rights to her master recordings because she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the new boss of her old record label.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Taylor Swift blocked from purchasing her own master recordings over NDA deal [Video]

Taylor Swift blocked from purchasing her own master recordings over NDA deal

Taylor Swift missed out on the chance to purchase the rights to her master recordings because she refused to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the new boss of her old record label.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published