Boaz Remote Learning

The entire spring semester.

That area is continuing to see a rise in covid-19 cases.

According to the latest data - the 14-day average for new cases sits at 56 new cases a day.

But the 7 day average is at 70 new cases a day!

That spike in cases is now leading to impacts among local school districts.

The boaz city schools superintendent told me the number of teachers and staff afffected by coronavirus is making in-person learning difficult to navigate.

At last check, the district has 18 coronavirus cases, with 170 people in quarantine!

Before today's switch - the overwhelming majority of the district was learning in- person.

The district says 1900 of its roughly 23-hundred students were enrolled in traditional learning.

They'll now have to make the switch for at least 2 weeks.

We spoke with a parent who says her child was enrolled in virtual learning from the start.

She said its working well - and she hopes others are able to adjust and understand why the district made the decision to go remote.

"i knew coming up with this season, it was going to be out there and a lot of people aren't taking as much protocol anymore, i knew it was going to happen, so i just wanted to be more safe."

