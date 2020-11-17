Ohio's DeWine in Fort Wayne to underscore seriousness of COVID-19 in NW Ohio

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 10 minutes ago

In Paulding County, the cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people is six times higher than what is considered high-rate of infection by the CDC, and in Van Wert County, it’s nearly nine times higher.

Chris mullooly.

Thanks for joining.

Ohio governor mike dewine was in fort wayne tonight to emphasize seriousness of covid-19 situation for those in n rthwest ohio.?fox 55 caleb saylor was at the press conference tell us what he had to say and what ohioans can expect next.

E have very high in in this part of ohio.

Governor mike dewine is warning residents in northwest ohio about the rapid spread of covid-19 he says in paulding county, the cases per 100,000 people is six times higher than what is considered high-rate of infection by the cdc nine van wert, it times higher f you look at hospitalizations, one month ago we had a thousand people in ohio hospitals with covid.

One week ago, we had two thousand, today we have three thou the rate that it going up.

Medicine at van wert county health george trimble says hospitals there are working together to fight covid, but with the waning number of resources and staff, hospitals are feeling the strain never want to get into the situation where i have to make a heart wrenching decision who has the most survivable condition and who can get the limited resources that we have.

I want to get into that position.

The spread, dewine says one new measure will be inspectors visiting ohio businesses to help enforce the mask mandate.

Businesses in violation will receive a warning before theye potentially forced to close for up to twenty four hours he whole goal is not to be punitive in any way, but the whole goal, candidly, is to comply.

Both say part of that compliance is getting people to wear masks and social distance to flatten the curve and not overrun hospitals.

They are pleading with ohioans to do their part f those two things are done, we will dramatically drop this down.

We will dramatically drop the number of cases down and we will save an awful lot of lives.

Continued support.

I can treat each and every one of you if you develop covid-19, what i can do is treat you all at the same