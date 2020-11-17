Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manpower will be increased to inspect over 4,000 containment areas in Delhi: Centre

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Manpower will be increased to inspect over 4,000 containment areas in Delhi: Centre

Manpower will be increased to inspect over 4,000 containment areas in Delhi: Centre

Manpower will be increased to inspect over 4,000 containment areas in Delhi following the government-induced Standard Operating Procedures, said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Union Health Ministry while addressing media persons on November 17.

He said, "Manpower will be increased to inspect nearly 4,000 containment areas in Delhi following the government-induced Standard Operating Procedures."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Farmers may block Delhi-Jaipur expressway on Saturday, 2 days before protest intensifies

 Though the protesting farmers had earlier announced to intensify their agitation against the three farm laws from December 14, they are likely to do it two days..
IndiaTimes

Farmers will go home once Centre repeals 3 new laws: BKU

 With the farmers' protest in and around Delhi against the recently enacted farm laws entering 16th day, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Friday reiterated that..
IndiaTimes

Nearly 50,000 more farmers from Punjab heading to Delhi with six-month ration

 Packed in a large convoy of tractor-trailers, buses, cars and motorcycles, the farmers have started their journey from different areas of Punjab.
DNA

Delhi HC stays CIC order directing IAF to provide information about PM's foreign visits

 The Delhi high court on Friday stayed the operation of a Central Information Commission (CIC) order directing the Indian Air Force to provide information..
IndiaTimes

Standard operating procedure A set of detailed instructions compiled by an organization Or a manager to help workers carry out operations safely and effectively

What Covid-19? Life is all normal in Lakshadweep

 No masks, no sanitisers, and many rules of Covid-19 are not in place and every human activity, including marriages and public gatherings continue, thanks to..
IndiaTimes
Owners of cinema hall face crisis amid COVID pandemic [Video]

Owners of cinema hall face crisis amid COVID pandemic

Owners of cinema hall in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are bearing the brunt of COVID-19 pandemic in terms of huge losses. Owners found it difficult to cope up with the government SOPs. Cinema halls opened in Uttar Pradesh on October 15 with 50% capacity. Very few people can be seen at the cinema halls.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:58Published

ManpowerGroup ManpowerGroup American staffing company


Related videos from verified sources

Centre requests farmer unions to send elderly, children back home [Video]

Centre requests farmer unions to send elderly, children back home

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar after fifth round of meeting with farmers' leaders requested protestors in wake of winter season and COVID-19 scare, to send..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:36Published
Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates [Video]

Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates

The protest from farmers against the Modi government’s recently passed farm bills has now entered its fifth day. The farmers who rejected the Centre’s talks offer have now threatened to block entry..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:01Published
Have inputs of 'unwanted elements' in crowd: Khattar on presence of 'Khalistan' in 'Delhi Chalo' protest [Video]

Have inputs of 'unwanted elements' in crowd: Khattar on presence of 'Khalistan' in 'Delhi Chalo' protest

Indicating Khalistani angle in the farmers' protest against three new farm laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on November 28 claimed presence of some "unwanted elements" in the protest..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published