Manpower will be increased to inspect over 4,000 containment areas in Delhi: Centre

Manpower will be increased to inspect over 4,000 containment areas in Delhi following the government-induced Standard Operating Procedures, said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary of Union Health Ministry while addressing media persons on November 17.

He said, "Manpower will be increased to inspect nearly 4,000 containment areas in Delhi following the government-induced Standard Operating Procedures."