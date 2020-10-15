|
Dow Movers: WBA, MRK
In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%.
Year to date, Merck has lost about 10.8% of its value.
And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 8.4%.
Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 31.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 3.0%, and Salesforce.
Om, trading up 0.7% on the day.
