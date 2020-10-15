Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dow Movers: WBA, MRK

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Dow Movers: WBA, MRK

Dow Movers: WBA, MRK

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%.

Year to date, Merck has lost about 10.8% of its value.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Merck topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 1.2%.

Year to date, Merck has lost about 10.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 8.4%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 31.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Express, trading down 3.0%, and Salesforce.

Om, trading up 0.7% on the day.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL [Video]

Dow Movers: WBA, AAPL

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Apple topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Apple registers a 54.9% gain.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: WBA, BA [Video]

Dow Movers: WBA, BA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Boeing topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 3.6%. Year to date, Boeing has lost about 47.8% of its..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published
Dow Movers: BA, WBA [Video]

Dow Movers: BA, WBA

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:02Published