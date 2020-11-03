Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deaconess Receives New COVID-19 Treatment for High-Risk Patients

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
Deaconess Receives New COVID-19 Treatment for High-Risk Patients

Deaconess Receives New COVID-19 Treatment for High-Risk Patients

Deaconess says it has received a newly-released COVID-19 treatment that will be used to treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

Wevv dot com.

But deaconess isn't just testing patients it's also treating them with eli lilly's new antibody drug.

We first reported on friday --- 2750 doses were distributed across indiana.

We now know --- 180 doses were given to deaconess hospitals.

Since it's arrival -- doctors were able treat 30




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Innate Pharma Receives Prime Designation From the European Medicines Agency for Lacutamab in Sézary Syndrome

Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation supports the potential for lacutamab to benefit Sézary...
GlobeNewswire - Published


Related videos from verified sources

New mobile app may help PTSD patients deal with nightmares [Video]

New mobile app may help PTSD patients deal with nightmares

The FDA believes a mobile app can help people with terrifying nightmares. The federal agency has approved the Nightware system as a form of treatment for PTSD patients.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
New Wearable And Portable Treatment For Mesothelioma [Video]

New Wearable And Portable Treatment For Mesothelioma

A revolutionary treatment is now helping mesothelioma patients live longer. KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:21Published
Colorado Hospitals Welcome COVID-19 Patients From Other States [Video]

Colorado Hospitals Welcome COVID-19 Patients From Other States

CBS4 has learned that COVID-19 patients from Texas to New Mexico and several other states are being sent to Colorado hospitals for treatment.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:16Published