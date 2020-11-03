Video Credit: WEVV - Published 44 seconds ago

Deaconess says it has received a newly-released COVID-19 treatment that will be used to treat mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in patients who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

Deaconess Receives New COVID-19 Treatment for High-Risk Patients

But deaconess isn't just testing patients it's also treating them with eli lilly's new antibody drug.

We first reported on friday --- 2750 doses were distributed across indiana.

We now know --- 180 doses were given to deaconess hospitals.

Since it's arrival -- doctors were able treat 30