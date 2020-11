Harry Potter star Tom Felton joined by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and more for special reunion Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:06s - Published 1 day ago Harry Potter star Tom Felton joined by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and more for special reunion 'Harry Potter' actor Tom Felton reunited many of his former cast mates - including Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint - to celebrate 19 years since 'The Philosopher's Stone' was released. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend