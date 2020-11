Navy veteran Victor Killingsworth turns 100 Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:46s - Published 6 minutes ago Navy veteran Victor Killingsworth turns 100 The City of Taft will be celebrating one of their World War II veterans as Victor Killingsworth turns 100 on Tuesday. The Navy veteran was featured on 23ABC's A Veterans Voice series last December. 0

